VANCOUVER -- Police in Maple Ridge say they've identified two young suspects connected to extensive damage and vandalism at an elementary school.

Police say they were called to Fairview Elementary on Sunday at about 7:30 a.m. when motion alarms went off. Officers searched the school and found there was "substantial property damage," forcing the school to close for repairs.

After investigating, police say they identified two suspects. One, a 12-year-old, was arrested, police say. A 10-year-old in accompaniment was also identified by officers.

"The Ministry of Children and Families Development is involved," Mounties said in a news release Monday.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public or students at the school."

In a notice posted the Maple Ridge school district's website, the extensive damage means the school likely won't reopen for in-class instruction at all this week.

Instead, students will be switching to online learning in the coming days.

"I am sorry to have to share this unfortunate news," Jenn Gallop, the school's acting principal said in a statement.

"The school is currently closed to outside access as the RCMP conduct their investigation."