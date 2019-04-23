

CTV News Vancouver





The work of CTV News Vancouver journalists is once again receiving international recognition at the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards.

On Tuesday, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced CTV News Vancouver as the recipient of the 2019 Murrow Award for Overall Excellence – Large Market Television, in a competitive category comparing TV newsrooms from anywhere outside of the United States.

The win means CTV News Vancouver will go on to compete for best coverage in the world against 13 other regional winners from within the U.S.

“It’s a huge honour for everyone who works here," assistant news director and managing editor Ethan Faber said. "The judges for the Overall Excellence category look at both the digital and the broadcast journalism coming out of the top newsrooms across Canada and around the world– and they decided once again that CTV Vancouver’s journalism is the best. We’re thrilled.”

Back in 2016, CTV News Vancouver made journalism history by becoming the first major market station from Canada to beat out the 13 U.S. regional winners in the National Overall Excellence category.

Some of the coverage considered by this year's Murrow judges includes CTV's stories on December's historic windstorm, last May's destructive flooding in Osoyoos and Grand Forks, and a heartbreaking account of a homeless woman forced to give birth on a Surrey sidewalk.

The national awards will be presented at the Edward R. Murrow gala in New York City in October.