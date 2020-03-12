B.C. health officials discouraging 'all non-essential travel' outside Canada
'Dire' shortage has Vancouver doctors turning away patients seeking COVID-19 testing
Cruise cancellations to cost Vancouver tourism businesses millions
Lululemon employees required to stay home after COVID-19 case reported at Vancouver office
Vancouver Sun Run, 4/20 event cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak
Surrey's Vaisakhi parade cancelled over COVID-19 concerns
COVID-19 hits another care home in Metro Vancouver
World women's curling championship cancelled
B.C. urges 'social distancing' as 7 new COVID-19 cases identified
Timeline: Every case of COVID-19 identified in British Columbia
Possible COVID-19 exposure at dental conference in Vancouver, health officials warn
BC Ferries asking sick passengers to stay home amid COVID-19 outbreak
Riverdale production suspended in B.C. over COVID-19 concerns
Whitecaps season on hold as MLS suspends play for 30 days
Health Minister says 'improved' services at Lynn Valley Care Centre with COVID-19 outbreak
Canadian airlines screening passengers for COVID-19
COVID-19 concerns are changing B.C. residents' habits, poll says