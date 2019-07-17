

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties say they seized a drug they believe to be fentanyl as well as several weapons and vehicles during an investigation in Chilliwack.

In a statement, the force said officers with the Priority Target Team executed a search warrant at an address on Princess Avenue near Young Road on July 5.

In addition to the drugs, investigators found drug paraphernalia, a loaded shotgun, modified handguns, two crossbows and ammunition during the search.

Police said a motorcycle, dirt bike and two scooters found at the scene are believed to be linked to thefts reported in the Chilliwack area.

Officers also seized an undisclosed amount of cash.

“A number of dangerous weapons were prevented from reaching the streets of our community,” Cpl. Mike Rail said in a statement.

According to police, one person was arrested on an unrelated matter.

The RCMP is asking anyone who witnesses something they believe to be suspicious to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.