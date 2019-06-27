

CTV News Vancouver





Reports of gunfire in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood earlier this week turned out to be nothing more than fireworks – but they still led police to a stash of weapons, cash and suspected drugs.

The loud bangs were reported mid-morning on Monday, leading RCMP officers to a home on 71A Avenue. Although authorities quickly determined the noises were just fireworks, they decided to get a warrant and search the home anyway.

On Thursday, the RCMP revealed they found and seized several weapons – including a sawed-off shotgun, a Taser, brass knuckles and pepper spray – and about $21,400 in cash from the home.

They also seized what they described as a "large quantity of a white powdery substance," which they will be testing to determine if it's an illegal drug.

"This is an example of the importance of reporting information to police," Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a news release. "A person took the time to make a report, and although the initial findings were of fireworks, the subsequent investigation has resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons, cash and drugs."

No one has been charged in connection with the seizure, but the RCMP said its investigation remains ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information that could help their case to call the Surrey RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.