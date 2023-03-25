Crews battle 2nd commercial building fire of the day in Vancouver

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a commercial business in East Vancouver for the second time in less than 12 hours Saturday afternoon.

At 3:35 p.m., Vancouver Fire Rescue Service Chief Karen Fry tweeted that crews were responding to a second-alarm fire in the 500 block of East Hastings Street.

An image accompanying the tweet shows smoke billowing out of a one-storey building in the middle of the block between Jackson and Princess avenues.

The engulfed building appears to be the former Uncle Henry's Restaurant, which Google Maps lists as permanently closed.

Fry said there was "no word of injuries" in the incident.

Earlier in the day Saturday, crews were called to a fire at a grocery store in the 700 block of East Broadway. That blaze forced the evacuation of residents from apartments on the building's upper floors, and caused minor injuries to one firefighter.