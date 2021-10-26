COVID-19 update coming with B.C.'s top health officials, lead of vaccine rollout team

Vancouver -

B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday, the day after the local health ministry announced the province reached a milestone in its vaccine rollout.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak in the afternoon for their regular weekly update. They'll be joined by Dr. Penny Ballem, who is the leader of B.C.'s vaccine rollout.

While details weren't given on what they'll discuss, the update comes amid growing calls for an expanded booster-dose program.

Residents of long-term care homes and those deemed extremely clinically vulnerable have already been offered a third shot. Over the weekend, a local First Nation that's seen several deaths called for immediate booster shots for its elders.

Henry has previously said experts believe there should be a six-month interval between second and third doses. But according to Wet’suwet’en Chief Maureen Luggi, the timeline given to them would leave nearly a year-long gap between second and third doses for some members.

As of Monday, 90 per cent of eligible adults had received their first dose, and 85 per cent had received their second. Province-wide, among people 12 and older, 89.6 per cent had received at least one dose and 84.4 per cent had received two doses.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tessa Vikander