COVID-19 update coming with B.C.'s top health officials

B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday, sharing the latest information on the province's pandemic response.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE NOW.

On Monday, B.C.'s Health Ministry announced seven more people died from COVID-19 over the weekend and there was a significant jump in hospitalizations.

As of that update, there were 431 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 23 per cent from Friday and up 55 per cent from last Monday. That total included 95 patients in intensive care, which is up 16 per cent from last Monday.

Late last week, Henry announced a new public health order requiring businesses to bring back the COVID-19 safety plans they had in place earlier in the pandemic.

"These helped us get through the last number of waves and they will help us get through this one too," she said Friday.

"These safety plans are a measure to allow you to keep operating in the face of a significant portion of workers who may be unable to come in because they're ill."

Henry previously warned business owners should expect as many as a third of their workers could be ill with COVID-19 at one time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.