COVID-19 update: B.C.'s top health officials to give live briefing on pandemic response

Vancouver -

B.C.'s top health officials will give a live update Tuesday on the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak early in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 12:30 p.m.

Details weren't given on what the pair will talk about, but their briefing comes the day after B.C. moved to the next step of its vaccine card program.

As of Monday, those wanting to access some non-essential businesses like restaurants, movie theatres and fitness centres must show the official B.C. Vaccine Card with a QR code. Previously, paper vaccination cards given out at clinics were accepted as proof.

Their update also comes after the province counted 2,239 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, which averaged to 746 per day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.