COVID-19 update: B.C.'s top health officials to give live briefing on pandemic response

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix speak at a live COVID-19 update. (Province of BC/Flickr) Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix speak at a live COVID-19 update. (Province of BC/Flickr)

OPEC: Oil will be world's No. 1 energy source for decades

As the world's nations prepare to gather for another climate summit next month in Glasgow, the OPEC oil cartel is reminding that, in their view, crude will continue to be the leading source of energy for decades, especially as the world's less-wealthy countries seek higher growth and standards of living.

Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader

Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.

