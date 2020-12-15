VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give another update Tuesday on the spread of COVID-19 throughout the province.

The latest details on new cases, deaths and outbreaks will come in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Monday, B.C.'s top doctor revealed three days' worth of data, covering Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Over the weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry said 2,146 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in B.C.

As well, another 49 people died, making it the deadliest weekend so far in the pandemic.

Henry also confirmed during her update that the province will distribute its first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

"This is momentous news – the first step in our path protecting people most at risk in our communities and taking the pressure off our health-care system," she said.

Vaccines are expected to be distributed to every health authority in the province as early as next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel