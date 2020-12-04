VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend, as the province's health ministry will release details from the past 24 hours.

Friday's COVID-19 update will be revealed in a written statement and will explain the number of new cases, deaths and outbreaks recorded since the day before.

On Thursday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave an in-person briefing and revealed another 694 people had tested positive for the disease. That pushed the number of active cases over 9,000 or the first time ever in the pandemic and the total number of cases over 35,000.

Another 12 people died from the disease, which marked the 10th day in a row that the province had seen deaths in the double digits.

Updates to the temporary, sweeping orders put in place last month are expected Monday. It's not yet known if they'll be extended or withdrawn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione