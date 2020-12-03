VANCOUVER -- Health officials have declared an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at the Richmond Hospital.

Vancouver Coastal Health said in a news release Thursday evening that the outbreak is in the 4 North Acute Care for the Elderly unit.

The health authority said the person or people with COVID-19 are members of the hospital's staff, but did not say how many people are known to have the disease.

It has been contained to that unit, which is closed to new admissions and transfers.

Visitors are not permitted at the unit for now, other than for compassionate visits at the end of life.

VCH says there is no evidence patients or staff in other areas of the hospital are at risk.