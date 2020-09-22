VANCOUVER -- Health officials have announced another 96 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in British Columbia.

An outbreak has also been declared in a unit of St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver. A statement on Providence Health Care's website says the outbreak is contained to the Urban Health unit (8A) after a COVID-19 transmission was identified.

The unit has been closed to new admissions, but the rest of the hospital remains "safe and open," according to the health authority.

No new deaths were reported, meaning the province's death toll remains at 227.

The number of patients in hospital increased to 61, and of those, 22 are in critical care. ​

Tuesday's update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry came in the form of a written statement.

On Monday, a snap election was called in B.C., meaning Health Minister Adrian Dix wasn't present at the afternoon briefing. Henry stressed the province will continue giving daily updates throughout the election, including the regular, twice-weekly live events.

Henry said the pandemic response would continue "uninterrupted" throughout the campaign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.