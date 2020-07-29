An outbreak of COVID-19 at the newborn intensive care nursery of a Vancouver hospital has been declared over.

A statement from Providence Health Care, which manages St. Paul's Hospital, says Vancouver Coastal Health declared the outbreak over yesterday, 12 days after it was announced.

The statement says all cases were promptly isolated, potential contacts were traced and the nursery was stringently disinfected.

Parents visiting the nursery must still wear masks and sign a log book, but Providence Health says the ward has fully re-opened and the nearby maternity ward was never affected.