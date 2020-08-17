VANCOUVER -- In the first update in three days on COVID-19 in the province, B.C. health officials announced another 236 cases were recorded over the weekend.

There were two more deaths in the reporting period between Friday and Monday afternoons, bringing the provincial death toll to 198.

From Friday to Saturday, there were 100 cases. That number represents the province's highest-ever number of cases confirmed in a single day.

The previous record was on April 25, when 95 cases were confirmed within 24 hours.

From Saturday to Sunday, there were another 88, and from Sunday to Monday's 3 p.m. update, there were 48 cases confirmed.

Ten of the most recent cases are epidemiologically linked, meaning health officials believe the person had the virus because of their proximity to a known case, but the person was never tested.

B.C.'s total since the start of the pandemic is now at 4,594 cases – 743 of which are considered active as of Monday.

Of those cases, 1,419 have been in Vancouver Coastal Health. Another 2,425 have been in Fraser Health.

In Vancouver Island Health, there have been 154 so far. Another 405 have been confirmed in the Interior, and 117 up north. Additionally, 74 cases have been from outside of Canada.

Prior to Monday's update, B.C. had 629 active cases of COVID-19, meaning there are 114 more as of the latest update.

However, the number of people in hospital is down from 12.

In her update, the deputy provincial health officer said four people are in hospital, three of whom are in critical care.

Dr. Reka Gustafson said in the afternoon news conference 2,286 people in B.C. are currently being monitored by public health officials.

There were previously 2,000 people being monitored as a result of exposures to known cases.

When it comes to recoveries, 3,653 people are considered to be fully recovered.

Earlier in the day, the province announced a back-to-school update on masks. When students head back to the classroom in September, some will be required to wear face coverings in high-traffic areas.

They'll be required for middle and secondary school students, as well as staff, in areas including buses, hallways and other spots where physical distancing can't be maintained.

Additionally, Health Minister Adrian Dix said further enforcement measures are coming for B.C. businesses.

A plan is being worked on and will be announced this week, he said, and may include police involvement.

"We know that COVID-19 is a virus that has the ability to spread with very mild symptoms. This is particularly the case for young people," Dix and Gustafson said Monday.

"We also know that the virus can cause severe illness, no matter your age."

They said many people may be spreading it without even realizing they have it, and encouraged anyone informed by public health teams that they're a close contact to stay home for two weeks.

Anyone feeling even slightly unwell should also stay home.