VANCOUVER -- Following a record-breaking update on COVID-19 cases in British Columbia, the province's health minister said stricter penalties for rule breakers are coming soon.

Speaking from Vancouver Monday afternoon, Minister Adrian Dix said ministries met Monday to map out a surveillance and enforcement plan.

The plan will come into effect later this week, he said, after it is announced by the province's attorney general.

While details have not been released, Dix said the government will take further steps to impose "stricter penalties," and that local police officers may be part of the enforcement.

The minister said many businesses have been inspected, including several banquet halls, bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

Many are doing a good job, he said, but "we cannot let a few wreck it for everybody else, and that is the reason why action's being taken."

Among the facilities recently inspected were 128 banquet halls in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions, prompted by concerns reported to public health officials.

Of those inspected between Aug. 14 and 16, only six were identified as the subject of concern, Dix said.

He did not say what violations, if any, were uncovered, but said officials will be following up to ensure public health orders and guidance were followed. Concerns raised were about the number of guests present and adherence to plans required by WorkSafeBC.

WorkSafe is also performing checks on businesses in B.C., and ensuring employers are aware of the requirements to keep workers safe.

Dix said much of the pandemic response has been one of encouragement, rather than punishment.

"The measures we have to take together, this new normal we have to fashion together, and in some ways enjoy together, this new normal's going to be in place for a long time. And the way that we address that, the way we deal with that in society, inevitably has to be by choice, and by engagement, and by talking to each other and by encouraging one another, and when we fall, helping one another up."

But on Monday he said, "As well, on occasion, we need to have surveillance and enforcement."

The health minister added three establishments in Vancouver have been tied to a significant number of recent COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Ivy Lounge, Pierre's Champagne Lounge and West Oak Restaurant have been closed, and will remain closed until given the OK from public health.

And private gatherings continue to be of concern, especially private parties held indoors, Dix said.

"We are continuing to review what can be done about those, and continuing to engage with people and discourage people from hosting such gatherings."

He said 50 is the maximum number of people permitted at a gathering in British Columbia, but depending on the event, the number of guests that is safe can be considerably lower.

"This pandemic is not ending soon. This pandemic that we're all tired of, so very tired of, will be going on now – we will expect – well through 2021, into 2022," he said in an appeal to the public to keep physical distancing in mind.