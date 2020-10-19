VANCOUVER -- B.C. will get its first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, with the province's top doctor revealing how many new cases of the disease were reported over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry's afternoon briefing will also reveal if there were any additional deaths or outbreaks related to the coronavirus.

@ 3 p.m.

Henry's update is expected to include details on multiple outbreaks reported in the Fraser Health region over the weekend. On Sunday, Fraser Health announced an outbreak at J&L Beef Ltd. After 13 employees tested positive for the disease.

The health authority also announced outbreaks at two long-term care homes in its jurisdiction: The Village in Langley and Rosemary Heights Seniors Village in Surrey.

Each of those outbreaks consists of a single staff member who is now self-isolating at home.

The last update from B.C.'s health ministry, given on Friday, showed another 155 cases of the disease had been added to the province's tally, which sat at 11,189 cases before the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday