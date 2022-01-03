COVID-19 tech help to isolate

With an increase in flu cases, surging COVID-19 infections, and the rise of the Omicron variant, health officials are bracing for a rough winter. If you are under the weather and stuck at home, Consumer Reports has some great options to help you pass the time while you get better.

With more streaming services than ever, a dedicated streaming player is often the best way to access them all, even if you have a smart TV. They may offer features and services that your TV lacks.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a good value, selling in Canada from $55 to $75, depending where you shop. It did well in Consumer Reports' tests.

In addition, just because you can't be with your friends in person doesn’t mean you can’t hang out. With a gaming console or computer, you can play with friends online. Nevertheless, you’ll need a good headset to talk with them while you’re playing.

Look for a headset that’s both comfortable and has great sound quality, including the microphone. You’ll also have to decide if you want a wired model, which is often cheaper, or a wireless one, which will give you more freedom.

The Turtle Beach Recon 50 is an affordable wired model choice. It costs from $30 to $45 and it got perfect scores for design, sound and comfort in CR’s user study. For $190, the wireless SteelSeries Arctis 7 scored just as well.

And even though you might not be in the mood to cook, you’ll still need to eat. Consumer Reports evaluated consumers’ experiences with major food-delivery services and found that Postmates deliveries were prompt most often.

Some good food, entertainment and friends will help making getting better just a little bit easier.

However, always check with your doctor about your best course of action, especially if you are running a fever.

File from Consumer Reports