VANCOUVER -- An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Paul's Hospital, according to an outbreak bulletin from Vancouver Coastal Health.

The bulletin, which lists ongoing and recently ended outbreaks of the coronavirus in health-care facilities around the region was updated around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. It indicates that outbreak restrictions were imposed at the facility on Thursday.

B.C. health officials did not announce any new outbreaks during their daily update on the virus Thursday.

Other than the new outbreak at St. Paul's, there are three ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 at health-care facilities in B.C. Two are located in long-term care homes, while the other is in a hospital acute care unit.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health and Providence Health Care, which operates the hospital. This story will be updated if more information is received.