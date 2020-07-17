VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor has called a last-minute news conference for Friday afternoon, and she's expected to address a recent outbreak at a Vancouver hospital.

The outbreak was reported Thursday in the newborn intensive care unit at St. Paul's Hospital. Outbreak protocols have been enacted and the unit has been closed for cleaning, Vancouver Coastal Health says.

A VCH spokesperson told CTV News the hospital's maternity ward is still open and a satellite NICU has opened.

"There is no evidence of risk to patients elsewhere in the hospital," a statement from VCH says.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is also expected to address other recent outbreaks in B.C. and may reveal any new test-positive cases of COVID-19 that were recorded over the past 24 hours.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday