VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in the Interior Health region after 10 people connected to the facility tested positive.

The health authority announced the outbreak Sunday in Vernon's Heritage Square, which is operated by Kaigo.

So far, four staff members and six residents have tested positive, Interior Health said in a news release.

"All individuals in close contact with these individuals are in self-isolation and monitoring for systems," the release said. "Families of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been contacted directly."

Interior Health said it's monitoring the situation and enhanced cleaning protocols and visitor policies are in place.

The six residents who tested positive are in long-term care areas of the facility and visits across the site have been stopped temporarily.

All residents are being monitored and anyone with symptoms will be tested.

As of Thursday, when B.C. last gave a COVID-19 update, there were four other COVID-19 outbreaks in assisted living, long-term care and seniors' rental buildings in the Interior Health region.