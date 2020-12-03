VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures involving B.C. airports.

The centre added three flights to the list on Monday, four on Tuesday and three more on Wednesday.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Nov. 16: Swoop flight 207 from Edmonton to Abbotsford (rows seven to 13)

Nov. 17: Air Canada flight 202 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 25 to 29)

Nov. 17: Air Canada flight 225 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 17 to 23)

Nov. 20: Delta flight 7131 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows one to five)

Nov. 22: WestJet flight 3455 from Calgary to Abbotsford (rows 14 to 19)

Nov. 23: WestJet flight 725 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows one to seven)

Nov. 24: Air Canada flight 234 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 20 to 26)

Nov. 24: Air Canada flight 554 from Vancouver to Los Angeles (rows not reported)

Nov. 25: United Airlines flight 5312 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows 18 to 24)

Nov. 27: Air Canada flight 241 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 14 to 20)

Passengers seated in the rows listed are considered at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to a known case.

That said, the BCCDC recommends that anyone who was on any of the affected flights self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Travellers arriving on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon landing. Self-isolation is not required for domestic travellers, but health officials in B.C. have been recommending against all non-essential travel as the province deals with the pandemic's second wave.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said it's not within her powers to prevent people from travelling, but cited examples of non-essential travel contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

"I cannot stop you by an order (from) getting into your car or going onto a plane," she said. "But I'm asking in the strongest of terms for us to stay put, to stay in our communities and to protect our communities."

Health officials in B.C. do not directly contact passengers who were on flights with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.