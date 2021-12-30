COVID-19 in B.C.: Update on latest case counts coming with limited testing capacity

The day after B.C. health officials announced another daily COVID-19 case-count record, more data will be released on how many people tested positive with a PCR test in the past 24 hours.

Thursday's COVID-19 update will be released in a written statement in the afternoon. It will only have information on PCR test results, and won't include a clear picture of who tested positive for the disease using a rapid test. It also won't include data on the number people forgoing testing under the provincial health officer's new recommendations.

Wednesday's case-count snapshot suggested at least 2,944 more people tested positive for the disease, which was a daily record.

Active cases, a total not provided in the previous two COVID-19 updates, were at 16,014 as of Wednesday – also a record in B.C.

Last week, officials issued new guidelines around who should get the tests. Those who are vaccinated, are not considered high risk and have mild symptoms were told that instead of heading to a testing centre, they should just assume they have the disease and self-isolate.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday that for many, especially those who are fully vaccinated, Omicron is typically causing a milder illness.

"For many people, that means if you have mild illness, you can self-manage at home and you don't need a test," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione