VANCOUVER -- B.C. will get a mid-week update on the spread of COVID-19 Wednesday, when the health ministry will reveal the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks connected to the disease.

The update will come through a written statement, rather than a live briefing.

On Tuesday, officials revealed an additional 105 cases of COVID-19, meaning 9,013 people have tested positive for the disease in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

Another death was reported, bringing the province's death toll up to 234.

B.C. also renewed its record-breaking state of emergency for the 15th time Tuesday.

And, health officials encouraged British Columbians to connect with loved ones virtually this Thanksgiving, which is less than two weeks away.

"We have had to change our special celebrations and gatherings to keep the people we care about safe. This same approach is how we need to celebrate Thanksgiving this year,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a written statement.

"Rather than travelling to see friends or hosting a large family dinner, make it small this year and plan to connect virtually instead."

Henry is expected to return for a live update on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn