VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, as the province's top doctor will reveal how many new cases, outbreaks and deaths were reported over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give a live update in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The last COVID-19 update, which came in a written briefing on Friday, showed another 516 positive tests were added to the province's total. Another 10 deaths were also announced.

As of Friday, there were 7,122 active cases of the coronavirus in the province, the highest number ever. Of those, 227 people were in hospital, with 57 in intensive care.

As of that update, B.C. had recorded a total of 25,474 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

"We are all feeling the strain of COVID-19," Henry and Dix said in their joint written statement Friday.

"By taking a step back right now, we will all be able to enjoy the confidence in knowing that here in B.C. we have flattened our curve once again."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday