VANCOUVER -- An update on COVID-19 is coming from B.C.'s health ministry Monday and the statement is expected to cover three days' worth of new test-positive cases.

The update won't come through a live briefing but instead a written statement will be released in the afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to return for a live update on Tuesday.

The last update, which was given through a statement on Friday, revealed 25 new cases, which was the highest single-day increase in since early May. Health officials also announced one more person had died from the virus, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in B.C. to 187.

Health officials said they didn't have any new outbreaks to report on Friday, but said "community exposure events continue to occur in the community."

In fact, that day, Interior Health sent out a public warning to people in Kelowna saying eight people carrying the virus spent time in the city's downtown and waterfront areas. Six of those eight people lived outside the Interior Health region, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.