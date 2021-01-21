VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give another COVID-19 update on Thursday, revealing the latest new cases, deaths and outbreaks across the province.

Thursday's update was originally scheduled to be an in-person briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, but that event was cancelled.

Instead, Henry and Dix will be joined by the premier for an announcement on vaccines Friday morning and case data will be released through a statement on both Thursday and Friday.

In the health ministry's last update, Dix and Henry said in a joint statement that 500 more people tested positive for the disease and 14 more people died.

B.C. has identified an average of 477 infections identified per day over the last week. As of Wednesday's update, there were 4,345 active cases across the province, including 320 people in hospital.

"Our COVID-19 curve is trending in the right direction, and we want to keep that going – to push our curve down, which in turn, will allow us to safely ease restrictions," Dix and Henry said in the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel