COVID-19 in B.C.: Final update of the week coming after rolling daily average dips below 700

Vancouver -

B.C.'s health ministry will give one more COVID-19 update before the weekend and reveal whether the rolling seven-day average for cases decreased for the third day in a row.

The update will be released in the afternoon and will have information on the latest local cases, deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates in the pandemic.

On Thursday, 706 new positive tests were added to B.C.'s total. That brought the province's rolling seven-day average for new cases back below 700 for the first time since last week.

As of Thursday, the average stood at 693, down from 702 on Wednesday. It also marked the second day in a row that the average decreased.

Most new infections continue to be found in people who are not yet fully vaccinated. Between Sept. 8 and 14, 68.1 per cent of the 3,347 new coronavirus cases were among unvaccinated people, according to the health ministry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday