COVID-19 in B.C.: Final case update of the week coming after hundreds of new infections announced

Vancouver -

One more COVID-19 case update will be released by B.C.'s health ministry before the weekend.

Friday's update, which will come in a written statement, will have information on cases, deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates recorded in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, officials said 758 more infections were recorded and hospitalizations rose again. As well, 10 more people died since the previous day's update.

Those latest figures left B.C.'s seven-day average for coronavirus-related deaths at 7.29 per day, and the seven-day average for infections at 584 per day.

The number of patients in hospital climbed to 434, which was up 15 per cent from the previous week and represented the highest number of hospitalizations the province has seen since May 9.

The government said a change in surveillance data reporting in Interior Health this week caused a one-time increase in hospitalization numbers, but did not provide a specific number or any further explanation.

The number of hospitalizations included 155 patients in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 89.8 per cent of eligible residents had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 84.9 per cent had received two.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel