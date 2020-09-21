VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give their first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, revealing three days' worth of new cases, deaths and outbreaks.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the in-person briefing in the afternoon.

The last update from the province was delivered through a written statement Friday, and revealed an additional 179 cases of the disease. Forty of those, however, were historic cases that were tested between Aug. 11 and Sept. 16 and were people without personal health numbers.

As of that update, the number of infections recorded in B.C. totaled 7,842.

"The cases we are seeing today are a direct result of how we spent our Labour Day long weekend," Dix and Henry said in their joint written statement.

"No one intends to pass the virus onto friends or family, but it is very easy to do. It can take up to two weeks for symptoms of COVID-19 to develop and in that time, we can inadvertently spread it to others."

