VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials have announced 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death have been recorded since Monday.

There are nine patients currently in hospital, and of those, three are in critical care.

This is the lowest number of hospitalized patients in the province since a public health emergency was declared on March 17.

B.C. has 253 active cases, and there are now 3,076 people who are considered fully recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases has dropped by 51 since July 23.

The person who died was a resident of the Vancouver Coastal Health region. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in B.C. now sits at 194.

Health authorities continue to deal with three active outbreaks in health-care facilities: one in long-term care and two in acute care.

No new community outbreaks were reported, but there are two ongoing outbreaks on Haida Gwaii and at Fraser Valley Packers Inc. in Abbotsford.

Health officials stressed the importance of staying safe over the B.C. Day long weekend, whether celebrating close to home or going out of town.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued new orders that restrict the maximum number of visitors to vacation rental accommodations to five people. Contact information must also be taken down for those people.

"Let's make sure COVID-19 doesn't take our summer away by taking steps to bend our curve back down, this weekend and every weekend," Health Minister Adrian Dix and Henry said.