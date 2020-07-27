VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s provincial health officer has issued a new order limiting the number of people allowed in rental properties across the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the order applies to Airbnb properties and other short-term rentals, as well as hotel rooms, boats and yurts.

"The number of people is limited to the capacity of the space, plus a maximum of five visitors," Henry said Monday.

"That means you cannot have a large number of people over to party in your hotel room or on your boat during this period of our COVID summer."

The new measure was first announced last week, following a surge of infections linked largely to young people partying and mingling outside of their bubbles.

Officials said property owners will be responsible for ensuring guest limits are followed, and for collecting contact-tracing information from everyone who sets foot in their rentals.

Henry said those details are crucial in allowing public health teams to "quickly and efficiently" stop the chains of transmission of COVID-19 if anyone at the rental should turn out to be carrying the virus.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.