VANCOUVER -- Several more notices have been posted by grocery stores in B.C. in recent days, warning of possible COVID-19 exposures after employees at their locations recently tested positive for the disease.

The notices, shared by Loblaws and Sobeys, were posted in an effort to remain transparent, the companies say.

The latest notices are for:

FreshCo at 10151 No. 3 Rd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on April 12; the employee last worked on April 7.

FreshCo at 20201 Lougheed Hwy. in Delta. A notice was posted on April 12; the employee last worked on April 4.

Thrifty Foods at 171 Brew St. in Port Moody. A notice was posted on April 12 about two employees; they last worked on April 4.

Safeway at 12825 16th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 13; the employee last worked on April 3.

Safeway at 1611 Davie St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 13; the employee last worked on April 10.

No Frills at 1960 Como Lake Ave. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on April 13 about three employees. They last worked on April 1, April 3 and April 9.

Your Independent Grocer at 8200 Bear Paw Trail in Whistler. A notice was posted on April 13; the employee last worked on April 9.

City Market at Park Royal North in West Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 13; the employee last worked on April 10.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 13051 100th St. in Fort St. John. A notice was posted on April 14; the employee last worked on April 9.

Your Independent Grocer at 1501 Crook St. in Creston. A notice was posted on April 14; the employee last worked on April 10.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on April 14; the employee last worked on April 8.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19800 Lougheed Hwy. in Pitt Meadows. A notice was posted on April 14 about three employees. They last worked on April 2, April 4 and April 5.

Real Canadian Superstore at 350 Southeast Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted about two employees on April 14; they last worked on April 3 and April 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 5001 Anderson Way in Vernon. A notice was posted on April 14 after "multiple team members tested positive." Their last days of work weren't provided.

Thrifty Foods at 9810 Seventh St. in Sidney. A notice was posted on April 14; the employee last worked on April 3.

Safeway at 8860 152 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 14; the employee last worked on April 5.

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low. Some companies don't post warning notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.