VANCOUVER -- Several more notices warning of possible COVID-19 exposures have been posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C.

Parent companies Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarket all posted warnings since Tuesday after employees at specific locations tested positive for the disease.

The latest exposure notices are for:

Real Canadian Superstore at 910 Columba St. West in Kamloops. A notice was posted on March 3; the employee last worked on Feb. 28.

T&T Supermarket at 2740 Barnet Hwy. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on March 3; the employee last worked on Feb. 27.

No Frills at 15355 Fraser Hwy. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 4; the employee last worked on March 1.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on March 4; the employee last worked on Feb. 21.

Real Canadian Superstore at 291 Cowichan Way in Duncan. A notice was posted on March 4 about two employees; they last worked on Feb. 22 and Feb. 26.

Thrifty Foods at 1207 56th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on March 4; the employee last worked on Feb. 24.

Safeway at 8860 152 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 4; the employee last worked on Feb. 27.

Safeway at 3410 Kingsway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 4; the employee last worked on Feb. 28.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 610 6th St. in New Westminster. A notice was posted on March 5; the employee last worked on March 2.

Your Independent Grocer at 1255 Davie St. A notice was posted on March 5; the employee last worked on March 1.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 22441 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge. A notice was posted on March 5; the employee last worked on Feb. 28.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3000 Lougheed Hwy. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on March 5; the employee last worked on Feb. 24.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on March 5 about two employees; they last worked on Feb. 23 and Feb. 27.

In an update on vaccine distribution Monday, B.C.'s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said essential workers will be prioritized when AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in the province.

"We have a whole group of people that we have come to appreciate are a part of what keep our economy, but (also) our society functioning during this pandemic," she said.

"That is everybody from educators, poultry workers, grocery store workers and we are working on which of those are most at risk from infections and outbreaks."

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarket all keep their exposure warnings online for two weeks.