VANCOUVER -- Two Vancouver pubs were flagged by their local health authority as sites of possible recent COVID-19 exposures.

Vancouver Coastal Health posted notices over the weekend after individuals who were at the Blarney Stone and Bimini's Beer Hall recently tested positive for the disease.

While the risk of exposure to the disease is considered low, anyone who was at one of the bars during specific windows of time is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease.

Exposure at the Blarney Stone on Carrall Street was possible on March 5, during operating hours, VCH says.

The exposure notice for Bimini's Beer Hall, on West 4th, is for the next day. Anyone who was at the pub on March 6 during operating hours should watch for symptoms, VCH says.

The health authority says there isn't a known risk to anyone who was at either pub outside those specific days. VCH didn't clarify whether it was a staff member or patron who tested positive.