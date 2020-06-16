VANCOUVER -- A resident of a long-term care facility at a hospital in Langley, B.C., has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health announced a single case at Maple Hill in a news release Tuesday, saying a "SWAT team" is currently at the site.

The team includes clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners and patient care quality officers, the health authority said.

No details have been provided about the patient, other than that they live in the facility which is owned by Fraser Health.

They are in self-isolation at their home in long-term care, the authority said. Their condition has not been made public.

Maple Hill is one of four residences located on the same site at Langley Memorial Hospital, which have a combined total of 220 beds.

"Enhanced control measures have been put in place and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," the news release said.

Fraser Health said proactive measures taken at the facility include allowing essential visitors only, cleaning and infection control and twice-a-day screening of staff and residents.

Those who live in the facility, as well as their family and staff, are being notified of the coronavirus case. The health authority is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and to protect those who live or work in the facility, as well as family members.

Its current staffing level will be maintained, and staff and residents movement has been restricted, Fraser Health said.

Other long-term care facilities in Langley have struggled with outbreaks, including at Langley Lodge, where several deaths have been reported.

Also recently announced was an outbreak in Vancouver. More than a dozen residents have tested positive for the virus at Holy Family Hospital, and four staff members were also confirmed to have it.

The facility is now following outbreak protocol.