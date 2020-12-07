VANCOUVER -- A dozen more COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted by parent companies of grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C.

Sobeys, Loblaws and T&T Supermarkets all posted notices in recent days after employees at some of their stores tested positive for the disease.

The latest exposure notices are for:

Shoppers Drug Mart at 8962 152 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Dec. 3; the employee last worked on Nov. 30.

Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart at 370 East Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 3; the employee last worked on Nov. 30.

Safeway at 8860 152 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Dec. 5; the employee last worked on Dec. 2.

No Frills at 310 West Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 5 about two employees who last worked on Nov. 23 and Nov. 29.

T&T Supermarket at 4800 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Dec. 5; the employee last worked on Nov. 30.

Real Canadian Superstore at 45779 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on Dec. 5; the employee last worked on Nov. 28.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2210 Main St. in Penticton. A notice was posted on Dec. 6; the employee last worked on Dec. 1.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 2871 Livingstone Ave. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on Dec. 6; the employee last worked on Dec. 3.

Real Canadian Superstore at 350 Southeast Marine Dr. A notice was posted on Dec. 7; the employee last worked on Nov. 30.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Dec. 7; the employee last worked on Dec. 1.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 16050 24 Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Dec. 7; the employee last worked on Dec. 1.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 7155 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Dec. 7; the employee last worked on Nov. 29.

Some other companies have chosen not to post their exposure notices online. Last month, London Drugs said in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver that its communication is "a direct result of recommendations and guidance from the local health authority."

Save On Foods also told CTV it doesn't post exposure notices online unless directed to do so. CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Costco about its policy but has not heard back.

In November, about 75 exposure notices were posted by Loblaws and Sobeys. But in October, when community transmission of the coronavirus was lower, there were only about 20 posted by the companies.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T all keep their exposure notices online for two weeks.