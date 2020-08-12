VANCOUVER -- Two pubs in Coquitlam, B.C., are the latest to be added to Fraser Health's COVID-19 exposures list.

First, the health authority says The Taphouse, at 405 North Rd., was the site of exposure overnight on Aug. 1, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next morning.

Another posting on Fraser Health's list indicates Charlie Hamilton's Pub, at 1163 Pinetree Way, was also the site of COVID-19 exposure earlier this month. The health authority says that exposure happened on Aug. 4 between 7 and 9 p.m.

Fraser Health says the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 is believed to be low, but anyone who went to either of the pubs during those specific timeframes is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

"If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities," Fraser Health's notice says.

"If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, please seek testing and then self-isolate."

Earlier this month, Fraser Health warned that a hookah bar and a beauty supply store in Surrey were also sites possible COVID-19 exposures over the B.C. Day long weekend.