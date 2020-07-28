VANCOUVER -- Interior Health is warning people who recently visited the Liquid Zoo gentlemen's club in Kelowna they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Those who went to the club on Lawrence Avenue from July 15 to 18 are asked to closely self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and to get tested if they get sick.

The exposure dates come at least five days after B.C. health officials issued their first warning about a cluster of cases linked to parties around Canada Day in Kelowna.

At the time, Interior Health said eight people with the virus had been out and about at the city's waterfront and downtown areas, as well as at private gatherings, bars and restaurants.

The health authority did not specify if the cases were among patrons or workers or how many people linked to the venue were found to have COVID-19.

A post on the venue's Instagram feed says it reopened on June 10. Customers had to to have reservations, and the venue would only provide table service.

Public exposure alerts have been issued for several other locations in Kelowna, including a Browns Socialhouse, a clothing store and a spin studio <will link>

At least 90 cases of the virus have now been linked to the Canada Day parties in Kelowna.