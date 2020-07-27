VANCOUVER -- An employee at a drug store in Kelowna, B.C., tested positive for COVID-19, the store's parent company says.

The employee works at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Orchard Park, according to a list of cases on Loblaw.ca.

It is unclear when the person got their test results, but the company that owns Shoppers says they last worked at the Harvey Avenue store on July 20.

Loblaws announced another positive test result Monday, this time at a Real Canadian Superstore on 104th Avenue in Surrey. That employee hasn't worked at the store since July 15.

The Kelowna case comes in the days following a sudden spike in the city. Health officials blame two parties for many of the positive test results in the area.

The Canada Day parties have been tied to at least 86 cases of the coronavirus, the majority of which are in residents of the area.

Since those parties, there have been known public exposures at restaurants, a cycling gym, a farm and a clothing store.

More than 1,000 people were forced into precautionary self-isolation as a result of those events.

Last week, data showed a clearer picture of what provincial health officer Bonnie Henry has been saying for days. Young people account for much of B.C.'s surging caseload.

Members of the public are urged to avoid crowds, and asked to spend time with family and close friends, rather than strangers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk and Ian Holliday