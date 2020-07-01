VANCOUVER -- Two more residents at the Holy Family Hospital long-term care home in Vancouver have died from COVID-19, according to the operator.

Providence Health Care provided an update Tuesday revealing the death toll at the facility has climbed to five.

"We send our condolences and prayers to all those families and loved ones during this difficult time," the Catholic health care provider said on its website.

Since the outbreak at Holy Family Hospital was declared on June 9, a total of 37 residents and 12 staff members have caught the virus.

The outbreak has so far been contained to the facility's 126-bed inpatient facility, and has not infected anyone at its 65-bed rehabilitation facility.

The latest deaths were not included in Tuesday's update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and mark the end of another stretch of days without a COVID-19 fatality in B.C.

They also came as the province announced families would be allowed to begin visiting elderly loved ones in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities again.

The relaxed rules do not apply to Holy Family Hospital or any of the other four health care facilities currently experiencing outbreaks.