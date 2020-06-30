VANCOUVER -- For the first time in months, health officials in British Columbia are allowing families to visit relatives in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the relaxed rules on Tuesday while acknowledging how difficult it has been for seniors to spend the pandemic cut off from their children and grandchildren.

"I know for many seniors and elders in long-term care, the impact of being separated from their loved ones has been immense," Henry said. "There have been many dark and anxious days, but today is a brighter day for us all."

Officials said the process will be gradual, beginning with each senior being allowed a single designated visitor who will meet them in a designated visiting area at their care home.

"We are going to start slowly and as we expect things will progress well, we'll expand these activities as we have done with every other activity," Henry said.

There are a number of provincial requirements that facilities must follow, including that they have a dedicated staff person who can screen people as they arrive.

Each individual home must also have an approved safety plan in place before they begin welcoming visitors again. Henry said a number of facilities are already working with their local medical health officer on those plans.

Seniors are among the groups most vulnerable to severe COVID-19 infections, and make up the vast majority of people who have died from the virus in B.C.

Officials said they approached the easing of care home restrictions with great caution, but that a number of factors have given them confidence that they can pull it off safely. That includes the low COVID-19 caseload in the province, and the fact that personal protective equipment is now well stocked and readily available where needed.

Visitors will still be banned at facilities battling active outbreaks of the virus. Henry said there are currently five such facilities in B.C.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa