COVID-19 death 'over-counting' expected as B.C. switches reporting systems
The B.C. government’s new weekly system of reporting COVID-19 data will include an "over-counting" of coronavirus-related deaths, according to health officials.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the weekly reports will be generated automatically, and feature a count of every person who died while coronavirus-positive over the preceding 30 days.
"We'll be transitioning to a new way of reporting people who've died from COVID, and it's going to be looking at 30-day all-cause mortality," Henry said at a modelling presentation Tuesday.
"That means we will be over-counting people early on."
Under B.C.'s current system of releasing pandemic data every weekday, public health teams are responsible for manually investigating each death to determine if COVID-19 was a factor. This has led to a number of data corrections over the course of the crisis, as teams struggled to keep up with narrow reporting windows.
Henry said the government will still work to separate coronavirus-related deaths from those in which someone was incidentally infected with COVID-19, but the process will take longer – weeks or months, in some cases, as causes of death are confirmed through Vital Statistics.
Henry said once information comes in, the province's death toll will be "updated on a rolling basis."
"That gives us a more accurate picture of all-cause impacts from COVID-19," she added.
She warned the public to expect a jump in COVID-19 deaths early in the transition, which is happening this Thursday.
The previously announced change to weekly reporting has been met with pushback, and renewed concerns about government transparency during the pandemic.
B.C. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau slammed the province Tuesday for offering less data at a time when the Omicron subvariant BA.2 has already fuelled increases in transmission and hospitalizations.
"This government is desperate to maintain its narrative around its management of this pandemic, and is doing so by limiting testing, monitoring, and reporting. They have closed down community monitoring at the beginning of a sixth wave," Furstenau said in a statement.
“We have seen in other jurisdictions, like Peterborough, Ont., for example, where data transparency and public guidance are the focus of a responsible public health body. It is not an impossible task for this government to provide clear guidance to the public on what level of risk they are at.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after the Second World War.
Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town while it was in Russian hands: Maxar
Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged.
Masking, possible 4th dose needed to tackle Canada's latest wave, experts say
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging across the country, as the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 grabs hold in Canada.
Toronto police's financial crimes unit to investigate former union head Jerry Dias
Toronto police says it is investigating the former president of Canada's largest private sector union after the union handed over money he allegedly accepted from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.
Twitter says working on edit button for tweets
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has been working on an edit button since last year and will test the feature with select Twitter Blue members in coming months.
Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during early pregnancy not associated with risk of birth defects: study
A new study looking at ultrasounds from more than 3,000 women has found that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant was not associated with any increase in the risk of physical birth defects — a potentially reassuring sign for vaccine hesitant parents-to-be.
Canada looking closely at Arctic as part of defence spending increase: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hinting that new investments are coming for Canada's Arctic as tensions with Russia, and Moscow's unpredictability, incite new fears of a potential attack from the north.
World-renowned Toronto cancer hospital receives $50 million donation
A Toronto cancer hospital has received a $50 million donation to support research into the disease.
More Canadians putting home buying plans on hold: Scotiabank
A growing number of Canadians are putting plans to buy a home on hold, according to a new poll from Scotiabank.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Henry hopeful B.C. won't have to resort to COVID-19 health orders again
Dr. Bonnie Henry says she is hopeful B.C. won't have to resort to public health orders around masking and social distancing again as health officials wind down their public communications around the COVID-19 response.
-
Woman seriously injured after tree collapses on Langford mobile home
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a large tree crashed down onto two mobile homes in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.
-
Dog injured in 5th cougar attack near Victoria in recent weeks
Another daytime cougar attack has injured a dog near Sooke, B.C., marking the fifth such attack in recent weeks.
Calgary
-
Calgary police chief announces 2 week pause on implementing 'thin blue line' patch removal
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld announced Tuesday a two week pause on implementing an order from the Calgary Police Commission for his officers to stop wearing 'thin blue line' patches on uniforms while on duty.
-
Students thriving in Alberta's first virtual designated special education program
Rundle Studio started in September 2021 by taking Grade 7 and 8 students that were on the waiting list at Rundle Academy.
-
1 person injured, 1 arrested after stabbing at Franklin LRT station
One person was injured and another arrested Tuesday afternoon after a stabbing at the Franklin LRT station.
Edmonton
-
'A threat': Alberta offers $75 bounties for hunting, trapping wild boar
The Alberta government has placed a price on the heads, and more specifically the ears, of wild boar which have now been reported in 28 rural municipalities.
-
More charges announced after 'unprovoked' drive-thru shooting: EPS
Several charges have been laid after a shooting at an Edmonton drive-thru last October.
-
Rural Municipalities of Alberta opposes creation of provincial police service
An independent association of counties and municipal districts says it opposes the Alberta government's proposal for a provincial police force because it fails to demonstrate how that would increase service levels in rural areas.
Toronto
-
Ontario's health minister tells province to 'stay calm' as COVID-19 spreads
Ontario’s health minister is telling people in the province to “stay calm” as hospitalizations across Ontario jumped nearly 40 per cent in seven days.
-
Ontario farm with angry emu goes viral on TikTok with nearly 5M followers
The Useless Farm has nearly 5 million followers and over 120 million likes on Tiktok, and nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, largely due to an angry emu named Karen.
-
New rules coming for financial advisors in Ontario. This is what they'll mean for you
Anyone in Ontario can call themselves a financial planner or financial advisor, but now under new rules those titles will come with added protections for consumers.
Montreal
-
Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until at least the end of April amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
-
Montreal's Canada Day parade cancelled for third year in a row
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as funding issues, Montreal’s 2022 Canada Day parade has been cancelled, according to event organizers.
-
Montreal conductor Boris Brott killed in hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
Boris Brott, a prominent Montreal conductor and artistic director of the Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM), died Tuesday after a hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Foul play involved in human remains found in RM of Woodlands: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP suspect foul play was involved in the death of a person whose remains were discovered in the RM of Woodlands last week.
-
25 years since Manitoba's 1997 blizzard and the Flood of the Century
It was 25 years ago today a massive blizzard hit southern Manitoba – the catalyst for the Flood of the Century.
-
Winnipeg-born Edmonton Elks player goes viral with 'barbell backflip'
A Winnipeg-born CFL player is once again turning heads on social media as he mixed in his gymnastics background with his workout.
Saskatoon
-
Ukrainian refugees say they're 'lucky' to be safe in Saskatoon
A Saskatoon woman is thankful her parents were able to flee their city which is just 20 kilometres from Bucha — the site of the latest Russian attacks.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
-
64-year-old man killed in crash near Prince Albert involving stolen truck
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert,
Regina
-
Court hears opening remarks, first witnesses in Dillon Whitehawk first-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors are expected to call their first witness to the stand in a weeks-long murder trial of a man accused of two shooting deaths in late 2019.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
-
'It's all great memories': Sask. high school uncovers 27-year-old forgotten time capsule
A time capsule created in 1995 by students from a Moose Jaw, Sask. high school was recently discovered 18 years after it was intended to be opened.
Atlantic
-
N.B. retires COVID-19 dashboard, launches new website for data; 9 deaths reported Tuesday
New Brunswick has retired its COVID-19 dashboard and launched a new website to report the province’s data.
-
N.B. top doctor still not considering mask mandate for schools, despite pressure
Despite pressure from the public, and fellow medical professionals, Dr. Jennifer Russell says she’s still not considering mandating masks in New Brunswick classrooms.
-
P.E.I. extends mask mandate to April 28; one new death reported
Islanders will have to wear their masks indoors for a little while longer. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made the announcement during a news conference in Charlottetown Tuesday.
London
-
'I am afraid for my life': safety concerns around Carepoint supervised consumption site
A first-year Western University student has some major concerns regarding security around the entrance to his apartment building on Dundas Street.
-
Trial in death of Dereck Szaflarski continues in London, Ont. court
A London, Ont. jury has watched surveillance video of the final minutes in the life of a well-known fitness instructor after he was stabbed to death downtown.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash involving a horse and buggy in Wellesley. Police confirm an adult and two children were taken to hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Search is on to find miners with Parkinson's disease who were exposed to McIntyre Powder
A cross-Canada awareness campaign has been launched by the United Steelworkers to help find former miners who got Parkinson’s disease due to McIntyre Powder.
-
Fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
Officials with M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island say one person has been killed in another shooting involving non-band members.
-
Ontario's health minister tells province to 'stay calm' as COVID-19 spreads
Ontario’s health minister is telling people in the province to “stay calm” as hospitalizations across Ontario jumped nearly 40 per cent in seven days.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash involving a horse and buggy in Wellesley. Police confirm an adult and two children were taken to hospital.
-
Hospitals dealing with burnout, staff shortages and high occupancy rates amid new COVID-19 wave
Health care workers have been stretched to the limit during the pandemic. Two years in, local hospitals are still feeling the strain as Ontario enters a new wave of COVID-19.
-
'State of crisis': WLU report says children with autism experience long wait times to access supports
A new Wilfrid Laurier University study found that the families of children diagnosed with autism are experiencing immense strain when trying to access supports.