LANGLEY, B.C. -- Another death has been reported at a Langley care home that has been devastated by COVID-19.

Fraser Health says 23 residents of Langley Lodge have now died from the coronavirus. One resident and seven staff are still infected.

The news comes on a day Langley residents rallied to show support for the seniors and staff at the lodge.

A couple dozen people gathered in the parking lot outside the facility to cheer, dance and sing as staff and residents watched from the windows above.

“Everybody in the community has come together to help, not raise awareness but just a lot of love and support for the Langley lodge, staff and residents. They’ve just been really hit hard with unfortunate events that have happened,” says Pat White, a Langley resident who helped organize the rally.

Marilou Watts, who workers in housekeeping at the home, says it’s encouraging to have the community behind them.

She says staff and residents were given food and flowers.

“They were very happy … Almost every week different companies send us food,” she said. “They’re very supportive for us.”

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak at the facility since March.