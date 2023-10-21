Court awards $1.8 million in West Vancouver real estate fraud case
A dispute between real estate development partners over a pair of planned luxury homes in West Vancouver's British Properties has resulted in more than $1.8 million in damages for civil fraud.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Janet Winteringham ruled on the dispute Thursday, and her decision was posted online Friday.
In it, she found that the plaintiff, Jeana Ventures Ltd., had successfully proven, on the balance of probabilities, three instances of civil fraud by the defendants, Phil Garrow and several companies he owned or co-owned.
Winteringham's 71-page decision begins by describing the case as a dispute between Garrow and Les Sallay, the owner of Jeana. The men, "through their closely held companies," invested in two properties in West Vancouver on which they intended to build and sell luxury homes, the judge writes.
"Through various investments vehicles, they both contributed cash to the projects," Winteringham writes. "The business relationship ended badly. Both lost portions of their investments and any hope of realizing the anticipated profits from the projects. They now sue one another, each blaming the other for the failings of the projects."
While the judge found that Sallay and Jeana had proven parts of their case, she dismissed Garrow's counterclaims.
THE PROPERTIES
The parties acquired two properties – 1103 Gilston Rd. and 1449 Sandhurst Pl. – through holding companies associated with each address.
In each case, both parties contributed a portion of the purchase price, and mortgages were also acquired against the property.
On Gilston Road, a luxury home was built, "though with considerable financial challenges," according to the decision.
The B.C. Supreme Court placed the Gilston holding company under the control of a receiver manager, who sold the property for a little more than $7.2 million, plus GST.
Though plans were made to build a home on the Sandhurst Place property, nothing was ever built.
The Sandhurst holding company was also placed under control of a receiver manager, and the undeveloped land was resold before the company declared bankruptcy.
The plaintiff alleged that the defendants "created fraudulent documents, engaged in fraudulent claims and actions, and fraudulently did not disclose key pieces of information in the performance of their contractual obligations" regarding each property, according to Winteringham's decision.
For their part, the defendants counter-claimed that Sallay and Jeana had breached the buy-sell provisions – also known as "shotgun clauses" – regarding each property.
CREDIBILITY OF THE PARTIES
Winteringham's decision notes that, although many documents were submitted as evidence in the case, the absence of agreement between the parties on the facts of what happened meant witness credibility was "crucial" in determining the outcome.
The judge found Sallay to be a much more credible witness than Garrow.
As an example, she cited an instance in which Garrow was supposed to pay $400,000 toward a prior mortgage on the Gilston property, but the payment was never applied to the mortgage.
Garrow provided Sallay with a copy of a cheque to prove that the transfer had taken place.
"The cheque never cleared and Mr. Garrow never disclosed that fact to Mr. Sallay," Winteringham's decision reads.
"The importance of this example is that Mr. Sallay was not simply assuming that Mr. Garrow was fulfilling his part of the contractual bargain; rather, Mr. Garrow actively provided evidence to Mr. Sallay of his contractual compliance. This is not the only such example where Mr. Garrow actively provided 'proof' of contractual compliance that held no weight."
In a similar vein, the judge found Garrow's testimony to be "flawed in many respects." She described him as "quarrelsome and antagonistic" during cross-examination and noted that he "tended to obfuscate his responses to avoid providing an answer to the question asked."
"Beyond his demeanour, three characteristics of Mr. Garrow’s testimony negatively impacted my credibility analysis and revealed dishonesty," Winteringham's decision reads.
"First, I have found Mr. Garrow blatantly lied about the production of a document critical to this litigation. Second, Mr. Garrow repeatedly relied on having provided proof of contractual adherence where, in reality, he engaged in no such adherence. And third, Mr. Garrow relied repeatedly—and caused Mr. Sallay to rely on—faulty accounting information that was faulty due to his own method of accounting."
THE FRAUD CLAIMS
The $400,000 cheque example was one of the fraud claims that the judge found to be substantiated.
Garrow described the situation as an oversight, in which he misinterpreted information shown on his company's Vancity bank statements as indicating that the $400,000 had been paid.
The mortgage holder that was supposed to have received the payment never credited $400,000 toward the account, but Garrow continued to maintain – in a 2019 Form B document and a 2021 affidavit – that the $400,000 had been paid.
"I am satisfied that Mr. Garrow knew this statement was false," Winteringham's decision reads, adding that the plaintiff suffered a loss because it acted based on Garrow's false representation.
Two other instances of fraud involved the Sandhurst property.
One of these related to a $765,000 contribution Garrow's company was supposed to make toward its $1.2 million investment in the property.
According to the decision, Garrow sent Sallay a screenshot of his company's Vancity bank account, which purported to show that $765,000 had been transferred "or would transfer the following day" into the account for the Sandhurst property.
However, a representative from Vancity testified that the account in question never had a balance of $765,000, and no such transfer was ever made.
"I am troubled by the fact Mr. Garrow was unable to corroborate his characterization of the transaction by reference to his company’s bank statements," Winteringham's decision reads.
"If $765,000 had been deposited, as he said he believed, he should have been able to point to bank statements demonstrating the deposit, then the transfer out to ADC Holdings. He never did. In addition, he attempted to characterize the screenshots as official banking documents. And they were not."
The judge accepted the plaintiff's submission that Garrow knew the payment had not been made because he never intended to make it.
"Mr. Garrow emailed a screenshot of a bank account balance that he knew to be a false representation of his part of the agreement," the decision reads. "He wanted to show Mr. Sallay that he was contributing $765,000. He did not have $765,000 to contribute in his account. By emailing the screenshot to Mr. Sallay, he intended Mr. Sallay to act on it. Mr. Sallay was induced to contract in respect of the Sandhurst project, and to perform upon the relevant contracts, on the basis of this misrepresentation."
The other substantiated fraud claim regarding the Sandhurst property related to a $300,000 "assignment fee" that Garrow applied toward his company's required $1.2 million contribution to the purchase.
Garrow initially purchased the property through one of his companies during a court-ordered sale, according to the decision. Having acquired the property for less than its appraised value, when he was bringing Sallay into the project as an investor, he sought to include credit for the roughly $300,000 in equity he claimed to have gained by underpaying for the property.
While Garrow claimed to have told Sallay about this arrangement, Sallay maintained that he did not learn of the $300,000 until well after he had entered the Sandhurst agreement.
After weighing the evidence, Winteringham concluded it was "more likely than not" that Garrow had withheld the information.
"I am satisfied that the plaintiff has proven civil fraud on a balance of probabilities regarding the $300,000 representation," the judge's decision reads.
"The funds themselves were never contributed, Mr. Garrow knew the funds were never contributed and made efforts to obscure this fact, the plaintiff acted upon the representation by contracting with defendants and continuing contractual performance, and the plaintiff ultimately suffered losses on account of its reliance."
THE COUNTERCLAIMS
Both the Gilston and the Sandhurst agreements contained "buy-sell" or "shotgun" clauses, allowing one party to offer to buy out the other as a way of ending the contract.
As the business relationship between Garrow and Sallay was breaking down in September 2020, Garrow did just that, offering Sallay $900,000 for Jeana's shares of the Gilston company and $800,000 for Jeana's shares of the Sandhurst company.
According to the agreements, if 30 days passed without a response from the party receiving the offer, that party would be obligated to instead buy the offerer's shares for the same price.
"It was Mr. Sallay’s evidence that around this time he suspected Mr. Garrow was defrauding him," the decision reads.
"Therefore, Mr. Sallay believed that he could not adequately assess the value of his interest in either project. He also believed that since Jeana had put a disproportionate share of the funds into both projects, then the funds ADC Holdings would use to pay him for his interest in the projects would be the money he had contributed."
Sallay and his company ultimately refused to comply with the shotgun clauses, neither selling their shares to Garrow nor buying his for the price specified.
Garrow's counterclaim sought damages for Sallay's company's breach of the contract, but Winteringham dismissed the claim for a few reasons.
In the case of the Gilston shotgun clause, the judge dismissed the claim because the letter triggering the clause was sent by ADC Holdings, one of Garrow's companies that was not actually a party to the Gilston agreement.
ADC Projects – a separate entity – was party to the Gilston agreement, and should have been the party to trigger the clause, the judge concluded.
Moreover, during the trial, Garrow produced a document purporting to be a trust agreement showing that ADC Projects held the shares of the Sandhurst company in trust for ADC Holdings, thus making ADC Holding's attempt to trigger the shotgun clause valid.
This document, Winteringham concluded, was fake.
"Mr. Garrow created the trust document," the decision reads. "He then lied about what he did, producing the trust document in the middle of a trial. His conduct required the plaintiff to seek leave to call a rebuttal witness. Mr. Garrow’s conduct, producing an inauthentic document and then lying about it, weighs heavily on my credibility assessment of his evidence overall."
With regard to the Sandhurst company, the judge found that – while ADC Holdings was a party to the contract and had standing to trigger the shotgun clause – the fraudulent conduct it and Garrow had engaged in constituted a fundamental breach of the agreement containing the shotgun clause, thus making it unenforceable.
Winteringham dismissed the counterclaim and ordered the defendants to pay $1,835,410.24 to the plaintiff, representing the amount of Jeana's investment in the two projects, plus interest, less amounts already paid back through proceeds of the receivership sales.
The judge also gave the plaintiff 30 days to notify the court if it intends to pursue aggravated or punitive damages against Garrow and his companies.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian officials meet in Cairo, pledge $50M in humanitarian aid for Gaza
As desperately needed humanitarian aid makes its way into Gaza, Canada's federal ministers arrive in Cairo, Egypt to discuss rising tensions in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
Canadian trapped in Gaza says first load of aid barely helping humanitarian crisis
Mahmoud Nasser says finding a sip of water in Gaza continues to be a life and death mission for many, even though truckloads of key supplies began rolling back into the enclave on Saturday for the first time since the start of the latest Israel-Hamas war.
A Detroit synagogue president was fatally stabbed outside her home. Police don't have a motive
A Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, police said. The motive wasn't known.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Russian forces make renewed push to take eastern Ukraine towns with drones, missiles and mortars
At least three civilians were killed and others wounded in Ukraine on Friday and Saturday, as Russian forces continued to shell areas across the country and pushed forward near an embattled eastern city, local Ukrainian officials reported Saturday.
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead, suspect at large after stabbing at Port Alberni apartment building
One man is dead and another is wanted by police after a stabbing in Port Alberni Friday afternoon.
-
Nanaimo dad earns 'once in a lifetime' honour from Lego
In the beginning, Mike Sinclair was simply using Lego to bond with his boys. But building soon grew into a hobby, a passion and, eventually, a very special invitation.
-
Police release images of 3 suspects in attempted Campbell River home invasion
Mounties in Campbell River are asking the public for help identifying three suspects in an attempted home invasion.
Calgary
-
Police seek suspect in Southwood hate-motivated crime on Friday
Calgary police are looking for a man they believe committed a hate-motivated crime in Southwood Friday afternoon.
-
'Very disturbing': Glenmore Landing redevelopment plan not sitting well with residents
The proposed redevelopment of city-owned land near Glenmore Landing, for high-rise apartment buildings, is causing controversy among residents of the area.
-
NHL suspends Flames' Andersson 4 games for charging
The NHL has suspended Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson for four games without pay.
Edmonton
-
Woman seriously hurt in Millwoods hit-and-run, police seeking suspect SUV
Edmonton police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Millwoods Friday evening.
-
24-year-old semi truck driver killed while pulled over on Highway 2 near Maskwacis Saturday
A semi truck driver was killed on the shoulder of Highway 2 near Highway 611 Saturday after pulling over due to mechanical issues.
-
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
Toronto
-
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
-
One person dead in Brampton house fire
One person is dead after a house fire in Brampton Saturday morning, Peel police say.
-
One person hospitalized after being stabbed in the back at Yonge-Dundas Square
A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the back at Yonge-Dundas Square.
Montreal
-
Quebec tuition hike: Students planning day of protest in downtown Montreal
Potentially thousands of students from Montreal's two English universities are expected to skip class and march through the streets on Oct. 30 to denounce the Quebec government's plan to hike tuition for out-of-province students.
-
Caufield scores in OT as Canadiens edge Caps 3-2
Cole Caufield scored 47 seconds into overtime winner as the Montreal Canadiens edged the visiting Washington Capitals 3-2 on Saturday night at the Bell Centre
-
As strike deadline looms, St. Lawrence Seaway authority says little progress in talks
The organization employing workers at the St. Lawrence Seaway says there has been little progress in labour negotiations with a major union just hours before workers are poised to walk off the job.
Winnipeg
-
'Maybe someone will remember': Billboard offers $10,000 to help find missing boy
A new billboard near Mallard, Manitoba is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a 23-year-old missing persons cold case, part of a province-wide campaign aimed at helping to bring lost loved ones home.
-
'A lot of luck': Carman man grows Manitoba's largest pumpkin
A Carman man is being celebrated for his gargantuan gourd.
-
'I think he would be really thrilled': Book drive seeks work by Indigenous authors for Manitoba prisons
A new book drive is looking to bring more work by Indigenous authors into Manitoba prisons.
Saskatoon
-
'I saw the trauma in their eyes': Sask. man trying to bring home wife and kids stranded in Gaza
A Prince Albert man is living his worst nightmare as his wife and four children, aged 3-12, are stranded in Gaza amid the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Regina man's first feature film set to hit theatres across Saskatchewan
A Regina man’s first feature film is set to play in theatres across Saskatchewan.
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
Regina
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Regina man's first feature film set to hit theatres across Saskatchewan
A Regina man’s first feature film is set to play in theatres across Saskatchewan.
-
Cyclist dies in collision with truck in Regina
A man has died following a collision between a cyclist and a truck in Regina on Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
'We’re not alone in this': Moncton’s Pride community marches for love and hope
Hundreds of members and allies of Moncton’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community marched down Main Street Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia ATV driver killed in highway collision with vehicle near Simms Settlement
A collision on a highway between a vehicle and an ATV has claimed the life of a Nova Scotia man.
-
CBRM issues boil-water advisory for Louisbourg, N.S.
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has issued a boil-water advisory for residents of Louisbourg, N.S., on Saturday.
London
-
OPP investigating serious assault in South Huron
OPP are investigating a serious assault that occurred Saturday morning in Exeter in South Huron.
-
'All the tubes have come out': Young boy who received organ donation is improving daily
Ella Crossett would have been celebrating her fourth birthday Saturday. Last July, the two-year old girl died after falling into her family pool. However, more than a year later, she’s still impacting people’s lives.
-
Teen motorcycle driver hospitalized with serious injuries following crash
A 16-year-old driver of a motorcycle was airlifted to a London, Ont. hospital where they remain in critical care after sustaining serious injuries after a collision Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
-
Vehicle on fire on Highway 11
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on Highway 11 near Ramore, Ont., east of Timmins.
Kitchener
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education returned Saturday with more than 100 people in the streets in downtown Kitchener and dozens in Guelph.
-
Kitchener fire leads to evacuation of three homes
A fire in Kitchener’s Laurentian Hills neighbourhood caused around $1 million in damage Friday night, but things could have been much worse if a neighbour hadn’t noticed the flames and sprang into action.
-
'It means everything': Waterloo Region MMA fighter preparing for title match
Watching him in action, you wouldn’t know mixed martial arts (MMA) isn’t Patrick Pytlik’s day job.