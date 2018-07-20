

CTV Vancouver





A B.C. couple whose wedding plans went up in smoke this week thanks to one of the wildfires raging in the Okanagan Valley has managed to salvage their big day.

Ronny Kwetny and Tyler Balaban's hearts sank after they learned the venue where they planned their dream wedding, Fitzpatrick Family Winery, had been evacuated due to the Mount Eneas blaze burning just south of Peachland.

With just two days to go before the ceremony, the Coquitlam couple put out a desperate plea for help Thursday on social media.

"I just want to marry the love of my life," Balaban wrote on Twitter. "We need a venue."

Kwetny told CTV News they tried to stay positive, but the realization that their hard work might go to waste quickly hit home.

"The first thing I said to him was that all that mattered was that we're getting married and that we love each other," she said. "Then after a while … it really hit me that my dream wedding is kind of falling apart."

Finding a wedding venue can be a difficult task even with several months to plan. But somehow, within 24 hours of Balaban’s message, the stars aligned and the couple was able to book their 50-guest party at Quails' Gate, another winery on the other side of town.

"We are hoping the winds stay in our favour and stay blowing south otherwise may be back to the drawing board," Balaban tweeted.

Kwetny said the Okanagan has a special place in their hearts – they visit a few times a year to tour wineries with family – and she's overjoyed that their dream wedding will move forward more or less as planned.

"We're so thankful," she said. "Thank you to everyone everywhere really, anyone who has reached out, anyone who has thought of us. We appreciate all of it so much more than you'll ever know."

The couple said they may return to Fitzpatrick in 10 years to renew their vows.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith