When Angela Chountalos was 14 years old, she won a VIP meet-and-greet to see her favourite artist: Corey Hart.

But the 1987 show was cancelled, leaving Chountalos heartbroken.

"I shed a tear. I was emotional," she said.

Days later she received a letter in the mail promising to honour her tickets the next time Hart played a show in Vancouver.

"It says your tickets and passes will be honored when the tour resumes," Chountalos said while re-reading the 32-year-old letter.

When she learned the pop music icon would finally be back in Vancouver for Tuesday night’s show at Rogers Arena – she decided to ask him on Facebook if he’d keep his promise.

She was shocked when he actually responded.

"He replied, which is totally amazing. It says 'Angela, don't worry, I'll set it up,'" she explained.

Chountalos got tickets and, during the show, Hart had a special surprise for her.

"Angela, I don't know where you are," he said from the stage. "Come down."

Chountalos was called onstage and got to sit next to Hart while he sang and played the piano. Afterwards, Hart took a picture with Chountalos and signed his autograph.