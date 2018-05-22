

CTV Vancouver





A Metro Vancouver piano teacher who spent more than two decades giving children lessons in private homes is facing more sexual assault charges.

Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C. announced Tuesday that Dmytro (Dmitri) Kubyshkin is now facing a total of 10 sex crimes charges – seven counts of assault and three counts of interference.

The 67-year-old was charged previously with three offences alleged to have occurred in 1998, 1999 and 2014. He was released on $500 bail in February.

At the time, Kubyshkin was still permitted to teach piano provided his students are informed of the charges and give their consent.

In light of the latest charges, which were approved Friday, Kubyshkin is no longer allowed to teach anyone under the age of 18. All adult students must be informed of the charges, and he cannot be alone with minors.

Mounties have provided few details about any of the allegations, but said previously that they involved former students. Prior to the investigation, he was not known to police.

He has taught piano for more than 20 years, was most recently working under the company name DM Piano School.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking to speak with anyone who believes they or someone they know is a victim. Those with more information on the case are asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, ask for the Investigative Support Team and cite file number 2018-1860.