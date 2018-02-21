A Coquitlam, B.C. piano teacher charged with sexually assaulting students has been released on $500 bail.

Dmytro Kubyshkin, who also goes by Dmitri, has been charged with three offences alleged to have occurred in 1998, 1999 and 2014.

"We're not going to get into specifics about victims, only to say they're teens and preteens," RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said.

The 67-year-old was granted bail on Wednesday with several conditions, including that he can only teach piano to those who are informed of his charges and give their consent.

He is to have no contact with the complainants, nor can he be at their school, residence or work. He cannot be alone with anyone under the age of 18, or who appears to be under 18.

Charges against Kubyshkin were announced Tuesday, and while Mounties provided few details about the allegations, they said they involved former students.

Kubyshkin has taught piano in private homes for more than 20 years, and his current company name is DM Piano School.

Prior to the allegations, Kubyshkin was not known to police. Mounties said they are investigating the possibility that there are more victims who have not yet come forward.

"Mr. Kubyshkin taught for over 20 years, so with this much access to private homes and children, we've got to make sure there aren't other victims out there," McLaughlin said.

Police told CTV News that they had received additional information and tips from the public since announcing Kubyshkin's arrest. McLaughlin was not able to provide details about the information, but said if there are any further charges, they would be announced publicly once approved.

They ask anyone who believes they've been a victim of a crime, or that someone they know has been, is asked to contact police.

Tips for the Investigative Support Team can be left at the RCMP's non-emergency line, 604-945-1550, citing the case number 2018-1860. Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.