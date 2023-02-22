Coquitlam home erupts in flames: 2 occupants escape with injuries, 1 dog missing

A house in Coquitlam’s Eagle Ridge neighbourhood has been destroyed by a massive fire that erupted Wednesday morning.

Photos from the scene show a two-storey home in the 1100 block of Creekside Drive engulfed in bright orange flames, which also appear to have consumed a vehicle in the attached garage.

Coquitlam Fire and Rescue says two people who were inside when fire began are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

A neighbour told CTV News that one of the occupants suffered burns on the back of their neck. One of four dogs that lived in the home is reportedly missing.

The fire was contained before 11 a.m., roughly an hour after it’s believed to have started.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen rising in the sky, catching the attention of onlookers, who posted photos on social media.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.